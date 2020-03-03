3 Mar 2020
New mental health webinar series to tackle serious issues affecting veterinary team well-being.
Image © momius / Adobe Stock
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative is launching a series of free webinars that will look at issues such as cyberbullying, eating disorders and self-harm among the veterinary team.
Each of the one-hour webinars is hosted by The Webinar Vet and will take place at 12:30pm on the following dates:
Navigating online complaints and cyberbullying: presented by Ebony Escalona, founder of the Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify Facebook group.
With input from social media strategist Fay Schofield, the webinar will look at the damaging effects that online complaints and cyberbullying can have on the health and well-being of the veterinary team.
Understanding eating disorders: presented by Mind Matters officer Rachel Pascoe, a qualified social worker with postgraduate qualifications in mental health and cognitive behavioural therapy.
This webinar will provide an overview of the different types of eating disorders, along with detailing the physiological and psychological impacts of living with an eating disorder.
Self-harm in veterinary professionals: presented by Rosie Allister, who manages the Vetlife Helpline and is a member of the MMI Taskforce.
Dr Allister will look at what self-harm is, why people do it and also understanding the function of this behaviour. The webinar will look at self-harm in the veterinary world, focusing particularly on the context of the veterinary workplace.
Mind Matters Initiative manager Lisa Quigley said: “These webinars tackle some very serious issues that not only impact the health and well-being of the veterinary world, but much of wider society as well.
“While some of these topics may be challenging, it is important we don’t shy away from them and provide members of the veterinary team with the knowledge, the tools and the confidence to help and support colleagues who may be affected.”
Those not able to listen live, links to the webinar recordings will be made available on the Mind Matters Initiative website after the event.