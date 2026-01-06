6 Jan 2026
Although work to tackle the problem is said to be continuing, the Government argued there was “already sufficient legislation” in place.
Image: youpee2305 / Adobe Stock
The Government has ruled out introducing new legislation to tackle catapult and slingshot attacks on wildlife, despite concerns over a growing trend of incidents.
Veterinary professionals were urged to support calls for change to how police address the issue following the publication of fresh analysis by the Naturewatch Foundation in the autumn.
But, in a newly published response to a written question, Defra minister Mary Creagh said there were “no current plans” to change the law.
She said: “The Government believes that there is already sufficient legislation in place which protects wildlife from targeted use of catapults.
“However, Defra recognises that the misuse of catapults is causing great concern to some communities.
“We are working with the Home Office to find solutions to this problem with the aim of increasing protection to our wildlife from crimes involving these weapons.”
The issue was raised by independent MP James McMurdock, who asked what steps were being taken to “strengthen” the law in that area.
Ms Creagh insisted the issue was being taken seriously, although she acknowledged that catapults and slingshots are not listed as prohibited weapons under current laws.
But she argued there is already “a range of offences around deliberate attempts to kill, injure or inflict harm on wildlife”.