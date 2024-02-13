13 Feb 2024
Places are now available on a two-day course that will take place in Nottingham in early March.
Image: WOKANDAPIX via Pixabay
Veterinary staff are being encouraged to become mental health first aiders at a training event in Nottingham next month.
Places are now available for a two-day in-person course, which is being offered by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative, in conjunction with Mental Health First Aid England, at the city’s Antenna building on 7 and 8 March.
The programme is open for all members of the professions – including vets, veterinary nurses, students, receptionists and practice managers – to attend.
Mind Matters director Angharad Belcher said: “We really believe in creating a thriving veterinary community, which not only provides people with help and guidance to look after their own mental health, but also allows them to develop an understanding of how they can best support their fellow colleagues, too.
“Those who complete the mental health first aid course will learn how to spot signs of poor mental health in others, how to successfully signpost to appropriate support and teach people how to confidently start conversations around mental health.
“Having worked with Mental Health First Aid England in the past to provide these valuable training courses, we are really pleased to see the network of veterinary mental health first aiders continue to grow – particularly in more rural areas where access to mental health support is often more difficult to come by.
“The aim is to create a ripple effect, whereby mental health first aiders within the veterinary community can then support others to feel confident in speaking out about how they feel and to reach out for appropriate support if required.”
Places on the course are priced £80 each and can be secured online.
Any professionals who feel they need support with current mental health challenges are encouraged to contact Vetlife on 0303 0402551 or Samaritans on 116 123.