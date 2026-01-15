15 Jan 2026
Researchers are being urged to submit proposals for the annual initiative that provides tens of thousands of pounds in funding for mental health projects.
Applications have opened today (15 January) for a new round of RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) veterinary mental health research grants.
Officials estimate the programme has already allocated almost £200,000 of funding in the past seven years, but say many areas still need to be addressed.
Project lead Rapinder Newton said: “If we want the veterinary professions – and the wider society it supports – to thrive, we must prioritise the well-being of the veterinary workforce.
“By investing in research on veterinary mental health, we can help deliver evidence-based systemic solutions that can make a real difference.”
Two types of research grant – a £5,000 Discovery award principally intended for postgraduate or early career researchers and a £15,000 Impact for larger studies – are again being offered this year.
The college said applications should reflect one of the MMI’s three areas of strategic focus in 2026:
MMI chair and RCVS council member Zara Kennedy said the impact of its funding was already being seen but acknowledged there were “so many areas” where further research is needed.
She added: “So, if you have an idea for a project, or know someone who might, please do consider finding out more about our grant programme.”
Full details of how to apply are available via the MMI website. Applications should be sent to [email protected] by 22 March.