Excitement grows, but as the bump appears, our bodily changes can spark insecurities. This is normal – you will get your body back in a year or two – but think of it as “on loan” until then. This is the time to figure out maternity leave and finances. Financial planning is important as most employers offer only statutory maternity pay for 39 weeks (and it’s not a lot) – the remainder of the 52-week total you are allowed to take is unpaid. Obviously, a trade-off exists with spending more time relaxing and nesting prior to your baby arriving, and having more time with the little one after the birth.