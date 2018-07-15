We each took lone days of holiday to allow the other to make use of the SPLIT days. This more than doubled what we would have earned on statutory maternity pay and kept each parent involved in events at work. For the first three months, the baby was quiet and still enough to work with in a sling, in rooms away from anaesthetics.

Dads get judged. Fathers are still normally paid more. On average, they stand to lose more financially if they choose SPL. Also, SPL is still unusual. For these reasons, fathers are still routinely questioned/teased by both their peers and new mothers at support groups. This can be off-putting.