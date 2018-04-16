We all know the importance of evidence-based decisions, so take the time to inform yourself of the options and possibilities during labour, so you have understanding and more control. If you create a birthing plan, it’s best to view it more as preferences; be prepared to go off-piste. The one thing you can be sure of with labour and parenthood is things very rarely go to plan. Maybe your experience is premature labour and the emotional challenges around a pregnancy curtailed, and lack of opportunity to nest and prepare practically and mentally. Then there’s the subsequent worry and strain of caring for a premature baby – often within a hospital neonatal intensive care unit. Or there’s the opposite worry of being overdue, talk of when and how to induce you, concerns over complications and a baby ever growing in size.