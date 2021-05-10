10 May
Penny Clarke BVetMed, MRCVS, discusses whether veterinary practices should be doing more to encourage and nurture neurodivergent colleagues, and what benefits a more inclusive employment policy could bring.
Over the past few years a much-needed shift in attitudes towards neurodiversity has occurred. Employers from many sectors are starting to realise the benefits of employing neurodivergent people within their organisations.
It’s a statistical certainty that, even in a relatively small profession like ours, a significant number of people are neurodivergent. Should veterinary practices be doing more to encourage and nurture our neurodivergent colleagues? What benefits could a more inclusive employment policy bring to your practice?
The term “neurodiversity” is relatively new, and was coined to describe the neurocognitive and biological differences that exist within human brains. We all have our own personalities, psyches and ways of looking at the world, but for some, how they express themselves varies from societal definitions of “normal”.
Neurodivergent individuals may or may not have a diagnosis describing their specific characteristics. Some of these include autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and dyspraxia (many more exist and some people have more than one diagnosis).
According to the National Autistic Society, more than 1 in 100 people living in the UK are autistic1. Autism is described by the National Autistic Society as “a lifelong, developmental disability that affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people, and how they experience the world around them”2.
Groups of autistic people sharing certain characteristics may have a particular profile of autism. Terminology to describe these profiles is constantly evolving as diagnoses such as Asperger syndrome and high/low-functioning autism are now outdated.
The Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) Society works to raise awareness of the PDA profile of autism. It defines autism as “a complex and overlapping pattern of strengths, differences and challenges that present differently from one individual to another and in the same individual over time or in different environments. A cluster of traits can be called a presentation or a profile – in some cases this can be quite different from what some people think autism ‘looks like’”3.
“Neurodiversity” is often incorrectly referred to as being synonymous with autism. Many non-autistic people are neurodivergent, just as some autistic people are neurodivergent in other ways, too (due to author experience and knowledge, this article does focus on autism).
ADHD is usually diagnosed in children and is defined as “a behavioural disorder that includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness”4. Symptoms are usually noticed in children and can often improve with age. ADHD can, however, continue into adulthood, and is sometimes associated with sleep and anxiety disorders.
Dyslexia affects 1 in 10 people in the UK5. This common learning difficulty causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. It’s usually noticed when a child starts school.
The symptoms of dyspraxia vary between individuals, but it usually manifests as difficulties with coordination, learning new skills, managing emotions and dealing with social situations6.
American journalist Harvey Blume commented in The Atlantic in 1998 that ‘‘neurodiversity may be every bit as crucial for the human race as biodiversity is for life in general. Who can say what form of wiring will be best at any given moment?”
For years, tech giants such as Microsoft and Google have been actively recruiting neurodivergent individuals. They run training programmes specifically to support people who may have previously experienced difficulties finding work7. While this “deliberate inclusion” helps many people access work, the ideal scenario is “systemic inclusion” where companies operate a universal culture of acceptance and support.
Examples of successful systemic inclusion can be seen within large, multinational companies such as Ernst and Young, and JPMorgan Chase. These companies offer support to all of their neurodivergent employees and in return retain a talented, dedicated workforce. There’s no such thing as a typical autistic person, or person with ADHD, dyslexia or dyspraxia (plus all the other categories of neurodiversity not mentioned here). However, broadly speaking, many autistic people often:
According to the ADHD Foundation, adults with ADHD often have the following strengths8:
Many neurodivergent individuals, especially autistic people, have a particular affinity with animals. Research carried out into the relationship between animals and autistic people repeatedly reports positive outcomes for both parties from such interactions9,10. Given the correct support, neurodivergent individuals with a keen interest in animals could make a significant contribution to your team.
Most veterinary practices have modest budgets compared to wealthy, multinational firms. The good news is that many of the adjustments suggested in this article cost nothing to implement. An investment of time would be required to educate staff, but from a monetary perspective the cost is low.
Researchers from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia, carried out a study into the economic impact of employing adults with ASD and concluded that “enhancing the opportunities for adults with ASD to join the workforce is beneficial from a societal perspective not only from an inclusiveness viewpoint, but also from a strict economic standpoint”11.
Many neurodivergent individuals don’t consider themselves disabled and choose not to disclose their neurodivergence with employers; there’s no legal requirement to do so. If job candidates or employees do share this information then their needs should be considered in line with the Equality Act 201012. This law states that “a disability can arise from a wide range of impairments, which can be developmental, such as ASDs, dyslexia and dyspraxia”.
Anyone identifying as neurodivergent has the right to request reasonable adjustments within their workplace and be adequately protected from discrimination, harassment and victimisation. Veterinary practices have a legal obligation to consider these candidates for roles within their organisations.
For many minority groups, society’s opinions and attitudes are changing, and employers are becoming more accepting of “difference” – be it gender, race, sexuality or physical disability. For neurodivergent individuals, much work still needs doing to achieve equality within the workplace.
In 2016 the National Autistic Society carried out an employment survey of 2,000 autistic adults13. Only 16% of autistic adults were in full-time employment despite 77% of the unemployed group expressing a strong desire to work.
Mark Lever, the former chief executive of the National Autistic Society, explained some of the issues behind the results: “Autistic people have a huge contribution to make to our economy and society, including in the workplace. But they’ve been repeatedly failed by government and overlooked by employers.
“Not all autistic people are able to work. But many are, and are desperate to find a job that reflects their talent and interests. With a little understanding and small adjustments to the workplace, they can be a real asset to businesses across the UK. Autistic people deserve that chance.”
Adjustments that help one person may not be suitable for another; communication and regular two-way feedback is essential. Where neurodiversity is concerned, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. The following list of possible adjustments aims to specifically support neurodivergent employees, but many of the suggestions may actually improve the workplace for everyone:
By the very nature of our work, we’re often surrounded by strong smells and loud noises. There are ways in which the impact of these can be reduced:
A few adjustments exist that CPD providers and conference organisers could make to support neurodivergent delegates:
Being a neurodivergent person working in a neurotypical-biased world presents many challenges. By supporting our colleagues properly, the veterinary profession has the potential to positively impact many lives.
Making adjustments for a neurodivergent employee in your practice doesn’t give him or her an unfair advantage, it merely levels the playing field. Maybe it’s time we started focusing on what our colleagues can do and not what they can’t.
I refer to “autistic individuals” rather than “with autism” as many people prefer to have ownership of their diagnosis rather than it be a label. This is in contrast to the common terminology used to describe medical conditions (for example, “a person with diabetes” may not wish to be referred to as “a diabetic person”). If you’re unsure about terminology, ask your colleagues what they prefer.