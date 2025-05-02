2 May 2025
Calls for better funding and legislative change were on the agenda at the association’s annual Scottish dinner in Edinburgh.
From left: Sir Edward Mountain MSP, BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, Jim Fairlie MSP and Scottish branch president Vivienne Mackinnon.
The new president of the BVA’s Scottish branch has warned more needs to be done to tackle the “financial barriers” facing veterinary education.
Vivienne Mackinnon issued the plea as she addressed guests at the association’s Scottish dinner in Edinburgh on 30 April.
A former APHA official, Mrs Mackinnon is now director of veterinary partnerships at the SRUC vet school, which welcomed its first degree students in the autumn.
But while she called it a “privilege” to represent Scottish clinicians, she argued there were broader consequences to current funding limitations.
She told guests: “Veterinary education needs to be properly supported and funded.
“Vets are a vital part of Scotland’s economy, and the current shortage of vets compromises this and animal welfare.
“We need to remove the financial barriers for universities and students to enable more homegrown talent to enter the profession.
“I look forward to working with colleagues across the veterinary professions to improve animal health and welfare in the country and support veterinary workplaces.”
In her speech, association president Elizabeth Mullineaux praised the work currently taking place in the Scottish Parliament to bring forward new legislation on dog theft and welfare.
But she also urged its political parties to support a ban on the use of aversive training methods such as shock collars in their manifestos ahead of the Holyrood elections next year.
She further called for guests to support the ongoing campaign for reformed veterinary legislation.