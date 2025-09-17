17 Sept 2025
Applications will open this autumn before the first students begin their programmes next year. Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Limerick
From left: ATU president Orla Flynn, president of ATU, Mountbellew Agricultural College principal Edna Curley and vet school head Joanne Gallagher (ATU Veterinary).
A leading vet and academic is set to take up a senior role on a new veterinary degree programme in the Republic of Ireland.
Patrick Pollock, currently professor of veterinary surgery and remote and rural medicine at the University of Glasgow, is to become head of veterinary medicine and surgery at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Limerick.
Its new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) programme is set to welcome its first students next autumn and Prof Pollock believes its impact will spread well beyond Ireland.
He said: “ATU Veterinary is more than a vet school – it’s a veterinary community, serving the people and animals of Ireland and beyond.
“Our graduates will emerge resilient, confident, and ready to make a difference anywhere in the world.”
The course, which the institution said has been developed to align with Irish, UK and European veterinary standards, has been unveiled this week ahead of applications opening on 5 November.
Initially, 40 places will be offered on the programme, which will be based at ATU’s Letterkenny campus in Donegal, with one semester being taught from Mountbellew in County Galway.
ATU president Orla Flynn said the course would both expand access to veterinary education and “strengthen rural veterinary services”.
Head of school Joanne Gallagher added: “This is a transformative moment for veterinary education in Ireland.
“ATU’s BVMS will support student learning through the delivery of a systems-based, spiral curriculum with early clinical exposure creating new opportunities for students across the country and beyond to study veterinary medicine in Ireland.”
The new course is being promoted at this week’s National Ploughing Championship in County Offaly.