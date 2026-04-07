7 Apr 2026
A major veterinary firm is backing the project, which officials say is urgently needed amid the growing demand on voluntary groups, with low-cost prescriptions.
Sue Paterson (second from right) at the launch of the Animal Charity Pharmacy.
A new initiative has been set up that aims to help reduce the cost of veterinary medicines for charities working with animals.
Leaders of the Animal Charity Pharmacy (TACP) project say they have received “significant support” from pharmaceutical companies ahead of its launch.
A major care provider has also entered a partnership with the charity to reduce the cost of prescriptions for members, too.
The group’s trustees are chaired by former RCVS president Sue Paterson, who said: “Our mission is simple.
“We want to make it easier for animal charities to care for the animals who depend on them by reducing the cost of providing vital medications.
“While nothing can replace the essential expertise that veterinary professionals bring in their support of this sector, we recognise that every penny saved on medication means more animals can be helped.”
The project’s launch is considered particularly crucial amid the high and growing demand for support from the voluntary sector.
As well as reducing the cost of medicines themselves, the pharmacy is also working with VetPartners to provide access to low-cost prescriptions.
Tim Shearman, the company’s UK managing director, said: “For VetPartners vets, the care of animals always comes first, and our teams bring invaluable expertise to support the charity sector.
“We are delighted to support this initiative by TACP and look forward to working together to support animal welfare.”
Charities that are UK registered and either directly involved in rescue and rehoming work or who provide animal-assisted support to people living with disability or illness can apply to join the scheme.
Rescue organisations which are admitted can also share membership with pet owners who rehome animals with long-term conditions in a move they hope will increase adoption rates.
Groups that are members of the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes, Assistance Dogs UK, the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council and the Riding for the Disabled Association are admitted automatically.
More information can be found on the project’s website.