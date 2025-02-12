12 Feb 2025
RCVS Knowledge and the University of Nottingham say they want to take the use of these frameworks “to the next level” with the support of clinicians.
Image: © Rudzhan / Adobe Stock
A new project, which aims to help veterinary practices secure both better patient outcomes and a return on investment by applying quality improvement (QI) models, has been launched.
Professionals are being encouraged to register now to help shape the work of the initiative led by RCVS Knowledge and the University of Nottingham.
The two organisations have entered a three-year knowledge training partnership (KTP), funded by UKRI Innovate UK, to develop a specific QI model for veterinary care.
They are now calling for clinicians to help co-design and test the system, which they want to make applicable to any identified area for improvement, regardless of an individual practice’s type or specialism.
RCVS Knowledge’s QI development lead Jocelyn Toner, who is overseeing the project, hopes it will make QI more accessible and demonstrate a “real economic benefit”.
She said: “We know that there is increased demand for veterinary teams to provide more efficient and effective care while maintaining high levels of animal welfare, improving team welfare and client satisfaction.
“Over recent years an increasing number of veterinary teams have embraced QI techniques.
“Now is the time to take this to the next level by creating an evidence-based model for QI, which can be applied systematically in any veterinary setting.”
Marnie Brennan, associate professor of epidemiology at Nottingham, added: “We are delighted to be forging this unique partnership with RCVS Knowledge that provides an opportunity to develop bespoke training to assist veterinary professionals in their quest to deliver quality veterinary care for better patient outcomes, and more efficient and sustainable practice.”
Any professionals interested in supporting the project can sign up using an online registration form.