10 Mar 2026
Researchers in Bristol have launched new surveys of clinicians and their clients which they hope can improve practice relationships between the two sides.
Image: Mediteraneo / Adobe Stock
Clinicians and their clients have been urged to take part in a new study that researchers hope will help to strengthen the relationships between them.
The project by the University of Bristol and its Langford Vets teaching practice seeks to explore what it describes as the “power of transparency” around clinical communications.
Separate questionnaires have been opened for vets and pet owners and officials say they want to establish clients’ preferences, particularly on issues such as care decisions, expectations and emotional impact.
Project lead Latifa Khenissi said: “We are living in a century defined by rapid and abundant communication.
“Yet there is surprisingly no data on how veterinary professionals and pet owners actually communicate with one another.
“By sharing your views, you’ll be helping to build a more transparent, supportive and effective environment for pets, owners and veterinarians alike.”
Although issues of communication and transparency have risen to prominence during the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority investigation, officials have stressed the project was in development long before that process began.
Dr Khenissi, a senior clinician in anaesthesia and analgesia for Langford Vets, said she wanted to understand whether there were any barriers preventing transparency from either professional or client perspectives.
She added: “In clinical environments, openly acknowledging and learning from mistakes is essential for improving standards of care.
“I have long wondered whether a similar approach to openness could strengthen communication with owners, especially in emotionally complex or high-pressure consultations.”
The questionnaires for professionals and clients were both launched this week and are expected to remain open for six months.
They are intended to examine perceptions of clarity, responsiveness and transparency in communications with clients, whether clients feel involved in decision-making, transparency of information on issues including cost and where expectation gaps may exist.
The researchers hope to publish their findings within the next two years.