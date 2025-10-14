14 Oct 2025
New fears about the potential impact of new arrangements for veterinary drugs supplies have been raised, despite government officials insisting they expect few problems.
Belfast's harbour and docks. Image: © peter / Adobe Stock
Animals across the UK are at risk of being “failed” by current government plans for Northern Ireland’s future veterinary medicine supply, an industry group has warned.
Senior vets have also voiced fresh concerns after the Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA) claimed the proportion of products at risk of being halted could be far higher than current official estimates suggest.
But Whitehall officials have insisted they “remain confident” their approach will minimise disruption when it comes into force.
The new measures, which are due to be implemented after current arrangements expire at the end of this year, were first published by the UK Government in June.
At that stage, it was estimated that between 10 and 15% of currently licensed products would be discontinued, though very few were expected to cause serious disruption.
But the AHDA has now claimed up to 40% of pack sizes could be affected, based on manufacturer information.
It has called for MPs and peers to support their plea for veterinary products to be treated the same as human medicines under the Windsor Framework.
Secretary general Bryan Lovegrove said: “It is AHDA Council’s opinion that the current UK Government policy is failing all animal owners and animals in Northern Ireland, and in fact, the whole of the UK if this issue isn’t addressed.
“The current system across the UK underpins public health, food security and economic resilience.
“The proposals for Northern Ireland after 1 January 2026 are putting all of this at risk and at the same time, drives an open door for an underhand marketplace that subverts official regulations.”
The Government said it was engaging with the industry and argued its internal market and health situation schemes for veterinary medicines would ensure continued access to supplies, particularly when needed on animal or public health grounds.
A spokesperson added: “We remain confident that there will be limited disruption at the end of the year.”
But BVA president Rob Williams said he was worried the impact of the Government’s plans had not been fully assessed and “inadequate mitigations” may have been put in place as a result.
He added: “With the grace period ending in December, the Government has a limited window to act.”