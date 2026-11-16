16 Nov 2026
An RCVS disciplinary panel said further sanctions would be “both disproportionate and punitive” despite a vet admitted assaulting a teenage work experience student.
Image © Andy Dean / Adobe Stock
A vet who was given a suspended prison term for historic indecent assaults on a teenage work experience student will face no further action following a disciplinary hearing.
An RCVS committee described Craig Kirby’s offences as “deplorable” and insisted it recognised the impact they had inflicted on his victim.
But it also argued its function was not to impose further punishment and the extent of his rehabilitation since the incidents would render any further sanctions “both disproportionate and punitive”.
Dr Kirby was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Basildon Crown Court in January 2025, having admitted four counts of indecent assault against a male aged over 16, committed between September 1997 and September 1999.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, having previously been registered for five years following a 2002 caution for indecent assault.
A newly published report of the case revealed Dr Kirby admitted the facts of his convictions when the disciplinary proceedings began in November last year but denied they rendered him unfit to practise veterinary surgery.
He also unsuccessfully sought a judicial review of the committee’s decision to reject his application for anonymity, which delayed the disciplinary procedure until late September.
The report referred to an impact statement from the victim, identified only as Person A, in which he described being unable to pursue the veterinary career he’d “once dreamed of” because of his experiences.
He said it had taken him many years to recover from what happened to him and described how his teenage years were “characterised by embarrassment and guilt” as a result.
In his own statement to the committee, Dr Kirby said he was “deeply, unreservedly sorry for the hurt and distress” his actions had caused.
He said he had come to understand the harm he had inflicted after he was contacted by police over the incidents in 2022, adding: “The person I am today bears no resemblance to who I was then.
“I am profoundly grateful to have had the opportunity to change but I recognise that no amount of change can undo the damage done.”
Character evidence submitted on Dr Kirby’s behalf by senior figures from the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) also described him as an “irreplaceable and trusted expert in his field”.
Another supporter said the offences had happened during a “deeply troubled and chaotic period in his life”.
The committee concluded his convictions did render Dr Kirby unfit to practise but declined to impose any further sanction in what it described as an “unusual and in many ways exceptional case”.
Although it warned its finding of unfitness should not be taken “lightly”, the panel argued that the college’s sanctioning guidelines allowed them to take no further action “in certain cases” such as Dr Kirby’s.
The committee also noted Dr Kirby had been considered to be at low risk of reoffending when he was sentenced and it was clear any time he spent off the register could have “a seriously detrimental impact” on his area of the profession.