14 Jul
Emma King recognised for her work at Poultry Health Services at the National Egg and Poultry Awards.
A North Yorkshire-based farm vet has been given a national award for her work in the poultry sector.
Emma King, lead regional vet for Poultry Health Services (PHS) in Sheriff Hutton, near York, received the Young Farm Vet of the Year prize at the National Egg and Poultry Awards on 11 July.
An RVC graduate, Dr King works with farmers to develop preventive health plans for flocks and improve biosecurity.
She also runs internship programmes for new vets, teaches clinical skills for vets who only see poultry occasionally and serves as a member of both the APHA Avian Expert Group and the British Veterinary Poultry Association committee.
She said: “It is lovely to win the award and it means so much to have been nominated by clients, people in my team and my boss because if those people think I am doing a great job that’s the most important thing for me.”
PHS veterinary director Sara Perez said: “The competition for the Young Farm Vet award is tough, as every year there are good candidates, so to get to the final stage is an achievement in itself.
“I am very proud of Emma as she is a humble, approachable, very hard-working and knowledgeable vet.
“Her colleagues and clients nominated her as a way of recognition for the work that she does every day for them.”