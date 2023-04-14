14 Apr
Carole Parsons aims to cover 215 miles in just five days, starting later this month.
A Nottinghamshire vet is making final preparations for a five-day, 215-mile cycling challenge to help raise funds for a dog rescue charity and a vital veterinary support service.
Carole Parsons, who works at the Vets4Pets Nottingham Chilwell practice and runs the PetTherapy mobile acupuncture service, will embark on the Trans Pennine Trail later this month.
Funds raised through the challenge will be shared between the Nottingham-based Team Edward Labrador Rescue and Vetlife.
Mrs Parsons said she had become aware of the rescue through her acupuncture work, while Vetlife had also helped her previously.
She said: “I have been in a very dark place myself in the past and being able to pick up the phone in the middle of a sleepless night knowing someone will listen with empathy and no judgement was an incredible source of comfort.
“That helpline can be literally a lifeline for some of my colleagues.”
Mrs Parsons is due to set off from Southport, Merseyside, on 28 April, reaching the finish point in Hornsea, East Yorkshire on 2 May.
She said: “My training time is limited, but I already use my commute to Chilwell to cycle 40 miles a week, so I’m hoping that will stand me in good stead for the 40 to 50 miles a day I will be covering on the trail.
“Day 3 over the Pennines will be the tough one. I have always found setting myself a physical challenge like this to be a great way to foster my own well-being and the thought that I will be helping others in need will spur me on when the legs start to ache.”
Donations can be made here.