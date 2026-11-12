12 Nov 2026
Organisers of the annual Animal Medicines Amnesty have appealed for pet owners to act responsibly after a new survey found many would either keep medicines or potentially dispose of them unsafely.
Image: © Larry Allen / Adobe Stock
A new plea has been issued for pet owners to return unused medicines to their veterinary practice after a survey indicated barely a quarter would do so.
The analysis, released during the Animal Medicines Amnesty, found more than half (58%) would either keep spare medication or dispose of it through their bins, sinks or toilets.
But officials from RUMA CA&E (Companion Animal and Equine) who run the campaign say those admissions raise concerns about both potential environmental contamination and medicine resistance.
Secretary general Steve Howard said: “For pet owners, the message is simple: don’t save unwanted medicines for another day or throw them away at home.
“Instead, they should be taken back to a vet practice for safe disposal.”
The appeal is based on the findings of a survey commissioned by RUMA CA&E, which organises the annual amnesty campaign.
Among around 1,000 pet owners who participated in the YouGov poll last month, only 26% said they were most likely to return unused medicines to their vet.
The largest proportion, 34%, said they would probably keep them, while 19% said they would put them into their household bin.
But a further 5%, the equivalent of around a million pet owners based on published population estimates, said they would get rid of them via their sink or toilet.
Other answers included giving them to an owner whose pet had similar symptoms or needs (4%) and taking them to a pet store (3%).
Amnesty leaders have urged practices to use the campaign, which runs throughout November, to help raise awareness of the issue with their clients and to make it easy for them to return unused or out of date medicines.
Mr Howard said; “By taking part, practices can help turn conversations about responsible medicines use into tangible action, supporting animal health, public health and environmental protection.”
Campaign resources are available via the amnesty website.