Now, the truth is that I’m only a very small fish in the proverbial pond, here. Just a front-line worker down in the trenches doing their best to do right by whatever animal is in front of me at the time. The same can be said of 99.999 per cent of vets worldwide. I have no more say in what I charge for my services than a cashier does the price of eggs, but as a pet owner myself – and, at the end of the day, a human being also – I can see both sides.