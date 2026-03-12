It is proposed that there should be rights of entry to veterinary practices by the regulator, which, in some circumstances, may be unannounced. These could include rights to search practices, seize documents, articles and substances, as well as take photos and videos. I am sure I am not alone in thinking that the stress of being a veterinary surgeon would only increase as a result of such regulatory and disciplinary measures. The disillusionment, burnout and dropout from the profession can but increase in parallel.