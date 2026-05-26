Having been through occupational health, discussing my situation with my neurologist and from my own experience, I have learned that there is probably a more substantial risk of catching a virus from a colleague or client. Contracting a virus in this way can easily happen during consults where you might spend more time in a confined space with someone. For anyone with an autoimmune condition, this can be particularly challenging because it can cause more severe symptoms, last longer and bring on symptoms of your underlying health condition, which can be harder to manage. It is, therefore, always worth considering if there is another way of working to mitigate the risk.