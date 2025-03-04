4 Mar 2025
A vet and fund-raiser is planning to ride more than 1,000 miles this autumn in a new charity challenge supporting Vetlife.
Oscar Sinfield, who is hitting the saddle once more in aid of Vetlife.
A vet and fund-raiser is gearing up for a new, 1,000-mile cycling challenge that aims to raise thousands for one of the sector’s most prominent causes.
Oscar Sinfield first got in the saddle for Vetlife two years ago when his Ride SomerVet project took him to all the county’s practices, raising more than £5,000 in the process.
Now, he’s planning to get back on his bike and ride to all of Britain’s vet schools in a 15-day “Tour de Vet School” challenge this autumn.
The journey is set to begin in Aberdeen on 27 September, finishing at the University of Nottingham’s vet school on 11 October.
And Mr Sinfield hopes supporters of the cause will join him on the roads during the new challenge, which aims to raise at least £10,000.
He said: “For me, nothing enhances my well-being more than getting outdoors on my bike, and I want others to experience that same sense of freedom and peace.
“This challenge is designed to be inclusive, allowing people to join me for sections of the ride and enjoy the outdoors together.
“Vetlife is the perfect beneficiary for this event, as they provide vital support to those in the veterinary profession facing mental health struggles – a cause I am deeply passionate about.”
It is also hoped that well-being talks involving Vetlife representatives will take place at each stopping point on the route, with trustees and volunteers also speaking at practices on the way.
More details about the challenge, including route details for each leg, can be found via the Vetlife website, while donations can be made on its JustGiving page.