12 Jul
Oscar Sinfield hopes to raise thousands of pounds for Vetlife by cycling to all of Somerset’s veterinary practices in just two days.
A Somerset-based vet is preparing to cycle to all of the county’s veterinary practices in aid of a sector charity facing soaring demand for its services.
Oscar Sinfield expects to cover around 400 miles during the SomerVet challenge for Vetlife and has taken to social media to encourage others to join him on the route.
The challenge will see him visit 74 practices, with nearly 130 branches between them, around the county and aims to raise £5,000 for the organisation.
Mr Sinfield said that, as well as fund-raising, he wants to show how being in the countryside can boost well-being and raise wider awareness of mental health issues in the veterinary sector.
He said: “Vetlife has done so much for the veterinary profession with regards to making mental health support more accessible.
“Having that knowledge they are there, personally, provides a lot of comfort in what can sometimes be quite a lonely and isolating profession.”
Mr Sinfield is inviting other veterinary professionals to join him on the journey, which will take place on 8 and 9 September, via the Ride SomerVet Facebook page.
Several hundred pounds have already been pledged via a JustGiving donation page.
The challenge is being promoted just weeks after Vetlife revealed its helpline service had received more than 50% more contacts in the first three months of this year than in 2022.
The charity also warned its annual expenditure is likely to exceed £1 million for the first time in 2023.
Vetlife trustee Danny Chambers said: “I know how painful it is to cycle up Cheddar Gorge in North Somerset, so I am in awe that Oscar is cycling a 400-mile route around that terrain to visit every vet practice in Somerset in two days.
“I’m sure in his brief visits to each practice he’ll get a warm welcome and some sustenance to help him along to his next pit stop. Thank you to Oscar for his enthusiasm and support.”
The Vetlife helpline is available 24 hours a day or by telephoning 0303 040 2551.