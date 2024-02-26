26 Feb
Ken McClean, who has died aged 63, was described as “a fantastic vet, surgeon, mentor, boss and friend” ahead of his funeral later this week.
Colleagues of a Scottish vet have said their team “will never be the same” following his death at the age of 63.
A funeral service will take place later this week for Ken McClean, the co-owner of Ark Veterinary Clinics in Coatbridge, near Glasgow, who died on 5 February.
A statement on the practice’s website said it was “with great sadness” that they announced “the sudden and unexpected death of our friend, mentor and colleague”.
Following an initial spell working in his native Northern Ireland, Mr McClean, a 1984 University of Glasgow graduate, practised both privately and with PDSA in Scotland before joining Ark in 1994.
The practice team said: “A fantastic vet, surgeon, mentor, boss and friend, we considered ourselves blessed to have had him in our lives.
“Those who knew Ken will remember his sharp sense of humour, his passion for running and his amazing musical talent.
“He loved his family deeply and leaves behind his wife Cass, and three daughters Katie, Margaret and Mairi. Our love and prayers are with his family.
“Our team will never be the same. He touched the lives of so many people and animals, and he will never be forgotten. A gentle, genuine, kind, compassionate person. Quite simply, he was a legend.”
Mr McClean’s funeral will take place at Park Church in Uddingston, North Lanarkshire this Friday (1 March) at 1:45pm, going on to the Daldowie Crematorium at 3pm, before a funeral tea at the church.
Donations can be made to the Guide Dogs Association in his memory via the practice, where a memorial book has also been set up.