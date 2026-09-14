14 Sept 2026
Event held later this month offers 18 hours of CPD over Zoom including updates on leishmaniasis and brucellosis.
Animal import legislation, African swine fever (ASF) and leishmania are among the key topics on the agenda when the Official Vet (OV) Conference Online returns for 2026.
Held from 22-24 September, the event promises 18 hours of CPD with a series of sessions held over Zoom each day.
While the event is tailored for OVs – private practice vets qualified to deliver veterinary services on behalf of the APHA – the varied programme offers insight on diseases and issues with wide-ranging effects throughout the veterinary profession, and vets, nurses, practice managers and students are encouraged to attend.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss and her Scottish and Welsh counterparts, Sheila Voas and Richard Irvine, will deliver the opening address.
It will include sessions on the impact of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Act, Brucellosis and bovine abortion reporting, bTB surveillance and the updated ASF disease control strategy.
Each lunchtime will also feature a bite-sized wellness session run by Chloé Hannigan, founder and director of VetYogi.
The sessions include question and answer panels and each is recorded for on-demand viewing.
More information on the event, its programme and tickets can be found at officialvet.com [https://officialvet.com/].