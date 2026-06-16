16 Jun 2026
Academics and practice bosses hope the new role will pave the way for similar work across the sector.
Rhonda Hopkins, who has been recruited by Langford Vets.
A paramedic has become a pioneer within UK veterinary practice after she became its first appointed human support worker.
Bosses at Langford Vets in Bristol said they hope the recruitment of Rhonda Hopkins will also help to inspire the development of a wider network of similar professionals within the sector.
The role is intended to help provide emotional safeguarding and crisis management support to both practice teams and their clients while animals are being treated.
Mrs Hopkins said: “Veterinary care doesn’t just involve clinical decisions – it involves people navigating some of the most difficult moments with the animals they love.
“By supporting our people, we strengthen the care we provide to every patient. I feel very privileged to be working towards establishing this groundbreaking role here at Langford.”
The practice has collaborated with The Links Group trustee Rebecca Stephens, who is also an associate professor of social work at the University of Sussex, to develop the new role.
In a presentation to the latest VMG Congress in Stratford-upon-Avon, she argued the role was much needed as a means of support with issues that are focused more on the people involved in a case than the animal, citing a case of a boy who disclosed he was being sexually abused while his pet was treated for what appeared to be similar abuse.
She said: “When you’re presented with an animal with a non-accidental injury, you need to be aware of the humans and humans are at risk, too.”
Although the social worker title itself is legally protected in the UK, the field of veterinary social work is already established in both North America and Australia.
But Ms Stephens argued having such support in practice was both time efficient and cost effective, citing data from the US company MedVet that suggested a link between its presence, improved staff retention and higher satisfaction rates among employees and clients.
Describing the role as social work that was focused on the human-animal bond, she told delegates: “You are dealing with this all the time. People are bringing their lived experiences, their trauma, their joys, their worries about the financial implications of treating their animals.
“I’m not saying you can’t do this. I’m saying this takes time, and any time away from animals has a financial impact.”
Ms Stephens is continuing to work with Mrs Hopkins to help shape the post, which is embedded within Langford’s first opinion small animal clinic and its referral hospital, though officials have stressed it will also support equine and farm clinicians.
Langford Vets chief executive Hattie Lawrence said: “We are excited to have Rhonda joining the Langford Vets team to provide such important support to our teams and clients.
“As a clinical educator, as well as a provider of outstanding clinical care across the full spectrum, we hope this will enable us to train others in the future to help develop a network of professionals equipped to work alongside clinical and client support teams across the veterinary sector.”