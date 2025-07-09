9 Jul 2025
A six-woman team from Pinfold Vets in Nottinghamshire completes gruelling charity challenge to raise more than £3,000 for charity.
A six-woman team of clinicians from Pinfold Vets in East Leake, Nottinghamshire succeeded in Action Medical Research’s Race the Sun challenge in the Brecon Beacons.Vets Lorna Clark, Chloe Bonsell, Danielle Wyatt, Holly Sturgess, Kerry Williams and head nurse Amy Knight tackled a 36-mile bike ride, a 10-mile hike to and from the summit of Pen Y Fan and a two-mile kayak around Pontsticill Reservoir.
Starting at 7:45am, the team crossed the finish line around 12 hours later, fulfilling their goal of completing the challenge before sunset.
Pinfold Vets owner Mrs Clark said her team triumphed despite some less-than-ideal preparation, with three of the original team members dropping out due to injury or life circumstances just three weeks out from the event.
“Chloe, Danielle and Holly therefore stepped up to the mark at very short notice, with minimal time for preparation and having had very limited experience of these long-distance events,” said Mrs Clark
“It really made us work as a team and there were times people had to dig deep, not only to get themselves round, but also to help others.”
She added that it was “great fun” and “a fantastic team-building event and we’d highly recommend taking part to other practices.”
Supported by several fund-raising events held by the entire practice – including a charity car wash, sales of homemade biscuits and home-grown tomato plants, and a prize draw – the team raised £3,356 for the children’s charity, surpassing a target of £2,850.
Donations can be made at the team’s JustGiving page.