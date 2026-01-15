15 Jan 2026
Clinicians are being urged to snap up early bird tickets now for the summer congress on the Welsh coast.
Early bird tickets have gone on sale for the annual Vets Cymru congress at Aberystwyth University this summer.
The two-day event, jointly hosted by the BSAVA and the Wales Veterinary Service Centre (WVSC), will take place on 2 and 3 July, with four streams offering 39 lectures and practical sessions.
Officials say a wide range of topics will be covered, including sheep, equine and cattle lameness, antimicrobial stewardship, dentistry, nutrition and sustainability
Major industry players will also be represented in the exhibition, while senior Welsh Government officials and a host of prominent clinicians are due to be among the speakers.
BSAVA head of partnerships and events Sarah Fitzpatrick said: “Vets Cymru is a fantastic opportunity to learn, network, and enjoy the unique setting of Aberystwyth.
“We’re thrilled to bring together experts from across the profession for two days of practical, relevant CPD.”
WVSC veterinary manager Beverley Hopkins added: “By bringing together specialists in both small and large animal practice, we aim to provide practical, evidence-based CPD that supports vets and nurses in delivering the highest standards of care.
“We’re proud to partner with BSAVA to create an event that combines learning and collaboration.”
Full details of the programme are available now via the event’s website. Early bird tickets will remain available until 30 April.