16 May 2025
With one week to go in authority’s latest consultation, associations including VMG urging professions to contribute to process while they can.
Veterinary professionals have been urged to “work together” to examine potential reforms of the sector that are currently being pondered by regulators.
The plea was made by VMG president Rebecca Robinson as she became the latest senior figure to voice unease about some of the ideas outlined by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this month.
Its latest consultation exercise is due to end next week, and organisations including the VMG have encouraged members to contribute to that process.
Dr Robinson welcomed the CMA’s support for legislative change and its recognition of the reforms that are already being implemented within the sector. But she warned her organisation had particular concerns about the possible recommendation of pricing controls, even though the inquiry group has stressed its work remains ongoing.
Dr Robinson said: “The cost base and service offerings of individual practices varies, so these could be difficult to introduce fairly and may have unintended consequences. Proactive transparency around pricing is the priority in our view.
“As these are early-stage proposals, we urge all members of the profession to make their voices heard, either as individuals or via their membership associations.
“We must work together to scrutinise the proposals, welcoming those we feel are positive and challenging those we have concerns about.”
Dr Robinson’s comments followed a recent warning by her BVA counterpart, Elizabeth Mullineaux, that the CMA should not pursue measures that “risk undermining the ability of veterinary professionals to do their job or compromise the sustainability of the sector” and potentially jeopardise animal welfare as a result.
Elsewhere, in an update to its members, SPVS officials said they had worries about several aspects of the authority’s current thinking, including the idea of a potential price comparison website, drug price controls and possible regulation changes affecting prescription, plus the provision of both cremation and out of hours services.
The group said: “We believe these measures could negatively affect veterinary practices by increasing competitive pressure, requiring more time for client consultations on costs, and adding administrative burdens.”
But while she pledged her organisation would also warn the CMA about potential “unintended consequences”, BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes argued the inquiry had also recognised the “tangible positive impact” nurses make in areas including market competition.
She said: “Veterinary nurses should be encouraged that these draft recommendations demonstrate that the CMA is listening and values the significant contribution we make to delivering excellent patient care.”
Consultation submissions should be emailed to [email protected] by 5pm on Tuesday 27 May.