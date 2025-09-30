30 Sept 2025
The UK’s leading conference for independent veterinary practices drew nearly 200 delegates who helped raise more than £26,000 for Vetlife.
The conference attracted representatives from independent practices across the UK and beyond.
Vet Dynamics Conference continues to go from strength to strength with almost 200 delegates attending this year’s event.
Held from 18 to 20 September at the Leonardo Hotel in Hinckley, the ‘Practice of the Future’ theme drew representatives from independent practices across the UK and beyond.
The programme covered topics ranging from technological innovation and the role of AI to leadership and embracing neurodiversity in veterinary workplaces.
As well as the business-focused CPD, conference also featured a busy trade exhibition and a number of popular networking and social events.
Among these was the gala dinner which hosted the annual charity auction and raffle which raised more than £26,000 for Vetlife this year.
Vetlife has since confirmed the Vet Dynamics community has now raised more than £150,000 for the charity which provides emotional, financial and mental health support for the veterinary professions.
Vet Dynamics founder and director Alan Robinson said: “The opportunities ahead for independents are extraordinary. When we come together with generosity, courage and curiosity, we not only strengthen our own practices – we illuminate the whole profession and create a brighter path for people and animals alike.”
Due to the growing demand for places at the event, Vet Dynamics Conference 2026 will take place at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham from 17 to 19 September.