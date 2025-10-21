21 Oct 2025
Organisers of the annual campaign say its broader focus reflects the importance of raising public awareness in relation to all medicinal product types.
Image: andreysp03 / Adobe Stock
An annual campaign to promote the responsible use of veterinary medicines is set to encourage the return of all unused product types when it gets underway next month.
Organisers of the newly rebranded Animal Medicines Amnesty say its expansion reflects the need to raise public awareness amid growing fears of potential harm linked to some products.
The RUMA Companion Animal and Equine Alliance, which runs the project, has unveiled an online toolkit for participants and has urged practices who aren’t already involved to sign up now.
Secretary general Steve Howard said: “Every medicine returned is a step forward – it ensures appropriate disposal, protects the environment and reduces the risk of any misuse.”
Previously known as the Antibiotic Amnesty, the project secured the return of nearly 2,500 unused products last year.
Although officials had initially signalled their intention to widen the campaign’s focus when the 2024 results were released in the spring, no firm details of what that would look like had been released until now.
But Mr Howard said that, while antibiotics would remain a core focus, the group recognised the importance of promoting appropriate use of all medicinal products to animal owners.
He added that this year’s campaign would also particularly focus on parasiticides in the light of recent research suggesting they could be the source of environmental pollution.
The campaign has also secured the renewed support of major pharmaceutical firm Zoetis as its principal sponsor.
Jonny Lambert, the company’s CA veterinary lead, said: “The appropriate disposal of all veterinary medicines is pivotal to their responsible use.
“We are all accountable, not only for safeguarding the animals in our care with the appropriate use of veterinary medicines but also for ensuring that the environment we share remains protected. We applaud every practice that’s participating in the campaign.”