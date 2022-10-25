Breaking the news – have a think about what you want colleagues to know about your loss. If people didn’t know you were pregnant, you may choose to keep it private, but you may struggle with more physical or emotional symptoms after returning to work, so if your boss/HR is aware, they can support you better. If people knew about your pregnancy then maybe forward a message on to someone you trust to share with the team about what happened and how they can support you on your return (such as, do you want to talk about it?).