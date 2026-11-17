17 Nov 2026
ESCCAP head Ian Wright urged clinicians to discuss owners’ priorities before putting “bespoke parasite control in place”.
Ian Wright, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), urges clinicians to discuss priorities.
Vets have been urged to prioritise personalised parasiticide recommendations for pets following a recent veterinary-led roundtable.
Hosted by MSD Animal Health and facilitated by Vet Times editor James Westgate, the discussion featured several leading clinicians and a pet owner representative and was observed by the BVA.
The participants agreed owner decisions are shaped by parasite risk, pet and household welfare, convenience, cost, past experience and trust in veterinary advice.
Environmental impact on parasiticides was also noted to be a consideration for some owners, with the panel discussing how veterinary professionals can navigate varying levels of client understanding.
Pet owner representative Toni Jennings, owner of Every Communication Counts, admitted she “perhaps hadn’t really thought about the environmental impact” of her approach to parasite control, adding the discussion had raised her awareness of the matter.
Ian Wright, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), urged clinicians and owners to “have a discussion of what their priorities are… and then hopefully put bespoke parasite control in place”.
Amid the time pressures of a 15-minute consultation, the panel suggested ways practices can begin such conversations with clients ahead of time including reminders sent out to pet owners, pre-consult questionnaires, conversations with practice teams and vet nurse consultations.
Reflecting on the roundtable, Inspiring Vet Care’s head of sustainability Catriona Curtis said: “It was relatively easy for us to come to some common ground.
“I don’t think anybody from around the table disagreed that finding a way forward that works from a pet perspective, an owner/human health perspective and an environmental perspective is what we’d all ultimately love to achieve, but within that there’s a lot of grey.”
MSD’s companion animal business unit technical lead Sian Stockford added: “The discussion reinforced that responsible parasiticide use is about enabling pet owners to make informed, evidence-based decisions about parasite protection through veterinary advice that has been tailored to the individual pet, household and owner’s circumstances, priorities and preferences.
“Veterinary professionals are balancing a wide range of considerations, from animal welfare and public health to environmental stewardship and owner expectations, and the weighting of these considerations is dependent on the individual animal.
“Meaningful communication is therefore central to understanding both the pet’s risk profile and the owner’s priorities, and to delivering truly personalised parasite-control recommendations.”