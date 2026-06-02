2 Jun 2026
Delegates at the Purina Institute Global Summit were urged to adopt a more proactive approach when it comes to preventative care.
Head of Purina Institute Marianne Lomberg.
One of the world’s leading pet food manufacturers has highlighted the need to “change the care paradigm” at a nutrition summit hosted in Switzerland last month.
More than 100 delegates from around the world were joined by a global audience of thousands online for the Purina Institute Global Summit, held from 27 to 28 May in Lausanne.
The institute is a centre for science-based nutritional research and – as well as Purina experts – the summit heard from a wide collection of speakers on the evolution of the human-animal bond and the implications that has had on the growth and continued development of preventative strategies to protect pet health.
“Proactive, not reactive: changing the care paradigm” was the central theme and the first day was spent examining the development of the human-animal bond with speakers including zoologist James Serpell, animal behaviourist Erin Jones, and Human Animal Bond Association president Patrick Flynn.
Day two saw the event shift focus with content aimed at helping veterinary professionals adopt a more proactive mindset as well as providing them with a range of tools and methodologies designed to encourage owners to follow preventive recommendations.
Audrey Ruple, professor of veterinary medical informatics at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, opened with a presentation highlighting the economic and health benefits of adopting a preventive approach.
Director of the Penn Medicine Nudge Unit, Kit Delgado, then took the stage to explain how the veterinary sector could learn lessons from human health by “making the right thing to do, the easy thing to do” before delegates heard from vet and longevity scientist, Brennen McKenzie, who discussed the importance of biomarkers in preventive healthcare.
Vet and founder of Onswitch Alison Lambert closed proceedings with a talk about how building strong partnerships with clients was key to the preventative approach before chairing an interactive panel session.
Speaking at the event, head of the Purina Institute, Marianne Lomberg, said: “The event has been a huge success, and we are delighted how the theme has really hit home with our delegates here and from around the world online.
“We chose this topic as we want to help the veterinary profession become more proactive in how we communicate to our clients and taking away some of the barriers of fear and uncertainty about how to do it.
“If we can help veterinary professionals to communicate more powerfully and impact a patient’s future as a result, then that is success for us.
“We keep saying at the Purina Institute that we don’t talk product, we talk science and this events really helps us to share those insights with veterinary professionals around the world.”