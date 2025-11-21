21 Nov 2025
The world-renowned physicist delivered the keynote address to a packed theatre at London Vet Show today.
One of the UK’s best-known scientists has argued deeper understanding of the complexities of life on Earth could help to influence the management of current environmental concerns.
The message was delivered by Professor Brian Cox as he delivered the keynote address at London Vet Show this morning (21 November).
A packed theatre, with many delegates standing, heard Prof Cox suggest it was “possible” that life had begun on Mars at around the same time as Earth.
But he argued that the depth of life meant Earth could currently be assumed to be the only world with civilisation in a realisation with potentially profound implications.
He said: “That’s a good working hypothesis because it might inform how we care for that world.”
Environmental considerations have already been a key part of the show’s agenda, with a number of sessions considering how veterinary treatment may need to change amid increasing awareness of the issue.
In a lecture on deworming yesterday, European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites chair Ian Wright argued preventive treatment was still critical and certain parasites were not best suited to routine testing rather than treatment.
But he added: “Testing is just as crucial an arm as routine treatment and I think that will become an increasing focus as environmental concerns and resistance concerns develop.”