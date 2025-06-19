19 Jun 2025
A former senior Defra official will be among the speakers at the gathering in London this weekend.
British Actor, animal welfare campaigner and PVA patron Peter Egan will provide the welcome address.
Clinicians and a former senior Government scientist are set to be among the speakers as a veterinary group holds its second annual conference in London this weekend.
Places remain available at the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) event, which will take place at the Friends House in Euston on Saturday 21 June.
A welcome address will be given by the actor and animal campaigner Peter Egan, who is one of the group’s patrons.
Other speakers will include Defra’s former head of pathology, Ranald Munro, and one of the group’s directors, Andre Menache.
The agenda will also feature presentations on the ongoing controversies surrounding the environmental implications of parasiticide use and how to tackle bTB.
Further topics to be discussed include humane veterinary education and how animals could be replaced in both antibody production and toxicology work.
Email [email protected] to secure a place. The event is free for association members and students, with non-members asked to make a “nominal” donation.