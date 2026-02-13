13 Feb 2026
Questions can now be submitted to the vets seeking votes, while the nominated veterinary nurses already know they will join the VN council this summer.
Image © Freepik / Adobe Stock
The RCVS has announced details of the clinicians nominated to join its council and VN council following the annual election process.
Fifteen vets have been nominated to contest three available college council seats, for which voting is due to get underway next month.
But there will be no poll for nurses this year after only two candidates – Meghan Conroy and Lauren Hargrave – were nominated for the two available positions.
They will formally begin their three-year council terms at Royal College Day in London on 3 July.
The vets seeking election are Sharon Alston, Ian Battersby, Laura Davies, Ioana Dobre, Hannah Eastwood, Viliam Hoferica, Benjamin Kennedy, Tom Lonsdale, Rachael McKinney, Alison Price, Peter Robinson, Neil Smith, David Tweedle, Samantha Webster and Lara Wilson.
Before voting opens, vets are being given the chance to submit questions by emailing [email protected] no later than 25 February.
Only one question per person is allowed and candidates are permitted to answer one question of their choosing once all the queries have been collated.
The college said questions that are considered offensive, defamatory or inaccurate will not be circulated.
Profiles of all the nominated candidates are available via the college’s website.