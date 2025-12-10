10 Dec 2025
The project is being halted because most vet schools could not commit themselves to it despite support from students and providers.
Image © RCVS / Flickr
The RCVS has announced its EMS placement booking database is to be scrapped – just nine months after the scheme was opened to students.
The shock decision was taken at an education committee meeting two weeks ago, but was only made public in a statement released this afternoon (10 December).
The college said that, despite positive feedback from both placement providers and students, the project could not proceed as “a majority” of vet schools could no longer commit themselves to it.
Committee vice-chair Tim Hutchinson insisted the decision had not been “taken lightly” and members recognised the extent of the development work behind the project and students’ support for it.
But he added: “It could only have worked with all parties continuing to engage and, despite best efforts, this unfortunately has proved not to be.
“On behalf of the education committee, I would like to thank those stakeholders who signed up to the database for their engagement, and I share their frustration that this project did not succeed.”
The system is now expected to be wound down by February, with outstanding bookings being transferred to internal vet school platforms. It is currently unclear exactly how many students and placements are likely to be affected.
Although work to develop the database began three years ago, it was only in March of this year that students were first able to secure placements through it.’
The college stressed the system had been well received by students, who reported it being both easy to use and an improved means of accessing placements because of the provision of information on issues such as transport and accommodation availability.
Meanwhile, providers were said to appreciate the existence of a central system that allowed students from all schools to access their placements.
But the statement added that while “a few” vet schools were progressing with the scheme, most could not do so either now or within a viable timescale because of factors including what were described as “a range of IT and legal complexities”.
The college said it would provide support for schools that were currently using the database while the project is wound down.
The Vet Schools Council has been approached for comment.