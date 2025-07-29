29 Jul 2025
More than 50 veterinary surgeons will join the body this year.
Niall Connell.
The RCVS has announced its list of vets who will join the ranks of its fellowship later this year.
A cohort of 51 vets will be admitted to the fellowship, up from 34 in 2023 and 48 in 2024.
The surgeons will be formally admitted at Fellowship Day, held in Westminster on 27 November.
Fellowship board chair Niall Connell said: “It is great to see the fellowship once again welcoming such a broad and diverse range of veterinary talent and excellence to its ranks.”
He added that regardless of their pursuits within the sector, “what unites them all is a dedication to the advancement of the veterinary profession and the contribution that it can make to animal health and welfare, public health and society as a whole”.
The vets featured on the list range from clinicians and academics to public servants and campaigners.
Of the admissions, 31 have been recognised for meritorious contributions to clinical practice, 18 for meritorious contributions to the profession, and two for meritorious contributions to veterinary knowledge.
The new fellows are as follows:
The fellowship is also inviting vet students and recent graduates to present their research at Fellowship Day as part of its “Fellows of the Future” competition.
Entrants must submit a summary of the research they wish to present by 1 October; they can do so at the RCVS website.