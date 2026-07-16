16 Jul 2026
The deadline for submitting nominations is 23 July.
Fellowship board chair Niall Connell.
The RCVS has appealed for candidates to stand for election for two positions on its Fellowship Board.
RCVS Fellows are invited to stand for election as the board’s projects and engagement officer and to become chair of the Fellowship science advisory panel, which is a subgroup of the board.
Successful applicants will serve three-year terms starting in November and will play key roles in shaping the direction of the board and the panel.
The projects and engagement officer will be responsible for helping raise the profile of the Fellowship’s work and deliver the board’s long-term strategy.
The Fellowship science advisory panel chair will shape its future direction, providing expert-led scientific research for the college and the professions, and help to promote robust debate on veterinary medicine across the veterinary professions.
Fellowship board chair Niall Connell said: “The upcoming elections for projects and engagement officer and chair of the Fellowship science advisory panel offer Fellows two excellent opportunities to join dedicated teams advancing veterinary standards.
“The Fellowship is seeking passionate candidates who can bring fresh ideas to improve output and broaden communication.
“Regardless of their current role or path to Fellowship, all Fellows are encouraged to apply and help promote knowledge sharing, champion impactful activities, and facilitate conversations on challenging issues.”
The closing date for submission of nominations is 23 July.
More information on the positions and the applications process can be found on the RCVS website.