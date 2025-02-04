How professionals’ and pet owners’ perspectives and circumstances can be better brought together in reaching decisions about the most appropriate care for an individual animal.

The barriers and enablers to implementing contextualised care in practice.

What needs to be done, and by whom, to support veterinary teams to deliver contextualised care and shared decision-making as part of good-quality veterinary care.

Collaborative

RCVS Knowledge chief executive Katie Mantell said: “As an independent charity with a mission to advance the quality of veterinary care, we believe RCVS Knowledge is well-placed to bring together all parts of the veterinary community to seek consensus on what good-quality contextualised care looks like and how it can be delivered in practice.