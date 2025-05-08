8 May 2025
Bosses say Julie Gibson’s varied career and expertise make her “the perfect person” to take up the senior charity role.
Julie Gibson, new clinical lead for quality improvement at RCVS Knowledge.
A veterinary charity that seeks to raise care standards in the sector has appointed a new clinical lead for quality improvement (QI).
Julie Gibson said she was “delighted” to take up the role with RCVS Knowledge, succeeding Pam Mosedale, who retired in January.
She will work with the veterinary community to unite QI concepts with evidence-based veterinary medicine and contextualised care in an effort the group hopes will lead to “measurable improvements” in practice.
Mrs Gibson said: “It is an exciting opportunity, and I hope my knowledge and experience can help build on the excellent and far-reaching work that RCVS Knowledge has already done in encouraging QI in veterinary practice.
“The veterinary QI landscape has evolved tremendously in recent years. A key priority as I start this role is to work with the team and the professions to develop and deliver on a QI strategy that is fit to meet our professions’ evolving needs.”
A 2005 RVC graduate, Mrs Gibson currently works in an equine practice and serves both as a Vetlife volunteer and a BVA policy committee member.
She is also due to submit a QI-focused PhD thesis at the University of Nottingham later this year, focused on “just culture” and how this can be achieved in the vet sector by using animal owner perspectives and providing support to clinical personnel in times of adversity.
Ashley Doorly, the charity’s head of quality improvement, said: “We’re delighted Julie is joining our team.
“Her varied clinical and academic background and leading QI expertise make her the perfect person to support the veterinary professions in the UK and beyond.
“The demand for QI support only continues to grow. Julie’s expertise will be crucial in helping us continue to support veterinary teams to make positive changes in practice.”