29 Sept 2026
Vets and nurses are being asked to share their views of how the new guidance has impacted everyday practice.
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A new survey of clinicians has been launched as part of the ongoing review of the veterinary profession’s “under care” guidance.
RCVS leaders say the process, which is open to vets and nurses for the next four weeks, will provide critical “context” about how the reforms it approved three years ago are impacting everyday practice.
The consultation follows a review of almost eight million clinical records by VetCompass researchers, which has been underway since early 2025.
Earlier this month, college council members were told the report was in an “early drafting stage” and it was hoped a summary would be available soon.
But in a statement announcing the survey’s launch, which was released late yesterday (28 September) the college indicated the findings would be “published in detail” as part of the standards committee’s final report on the review.
Committee chair Sam Bescoby also praised the researchers’ “massive undertaking” in the review, which has seen records connected to around 2.8 million dogs and 1.5 million cats from the pre-guidance period examined alone.
He added: “In the meantime, this survey will add vital context to that research regarding the professions’ attitude towards the guidance and how they feel it is working.
“While we recognise that the guidance primarily affects veterinary surgeons, we also want to hear from veterinary nurses as they are uniquely placed to provide informed observations on how the guidance is working.”
The college says all UK-practising vets and nurses have been emailed a link to the survey, which will remain open until 5pm on Monday 26 October.
Professional bodies can also express their views during the survey period via email to [email protected]
The same address should be used to submit any questions about both the survey and the guidance.