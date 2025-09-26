26 Sept 2025
Bob Moore also served on a range of RCVS committees and working groups and was a former president and treasurer of the BCVA.
Bob Moore during his time as RCVS president from 2007 to 2008.
The RCVS has paid tribute to its former president Bob Moore, who died earlier this week aged 83.
Dr Moore served as RCVS president in 2007-08, having previously served as the college’s treasurer.
He had also held both roles at the BCVA, having presided over the association from 1997-98.
RCVS president Tim Parkin said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Moore and our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.
“As a rural practitioner Bob knew how important the veterinary professions are not only to animal health and welfare, but also to local livelihoods and communities.
“This is reflected in how he approached his presidential year – making sure our regional question times went to agricultural towns such as Dunblane near Stirling and Yeovil in Somerset, where there were record turnouts.”
Professor Parkin also paid tribute to Dr Moore’s work in helping veterinary professionals understand college standards, which included the publication of a booklet which focused on helping colleagues avoid complaints and the importance of maintaining good communication with clients.
A BCVA spokesperson said he was “much loved and deeply respected,” adding: “He was admired throughout the veterinary profession for his dedication to farm animal health and welfare – and his commitment, leadership, and integrity left a lasting mark on colleagues and the wider farming community.
“Those who had the privilege of working alongside him will remember not only his professionalism and wisdom but also his warmth and generosity of spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
Dr Moore graduated from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh in 1967 before spending three years at a farm animal practice in Tiverton, Devon.
In 1970 he moved to Kingfisher Veterinary Practice in Somerset in 1970, where he soon became a partner in the business.
He spent the remainder of his career at Kingfisher before he retired from practice in 2007, several months before beginning his term as RCVS president.
Dr Moore also spent 16 years as an RCVS council member between 1999 and 2015, during which time he chaired the advisory committee and the finance and general purposes committee (now the standards committee and finance and resources committee, respectively).