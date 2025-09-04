4 Sept 2025
Resources intended to help veterinary professionals discuss and implement reasonable adjustments in the workplace will remain available to practices, the college said.
The Let’s Talk Adjustments campaign resources will still be available.
An RCVS campaign for veterinary workplaces to make reasonable adjustments to accommodate colleagues with disabilities or health conditions has concluded.
The Let’s Talk Adjustments campaign, a collaboration between the college’s diversity and inclusion team and the Mind Matters Initiative, was launched in February.
The move followed the publication of a joint RCVS and British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support’s Disability and Chronic Illness in Veterinary Work and Education Survey last year.
It found that more than a third of respondents (37.5%) reported experiencing discrimination, bullying or harassment linked to a disability or chronic condition.
The analysis also indicated more needed to be done to raise awareness about reasonable adjustments and for individuals and organisations within the sector to be equipped with the knowledge needed to effectively implement them in the workplace.
Gurpreet Gill, RCVS’ leadership and inclusion manager, said: “The aim of our Let’s Talk Adjustments campaign was to promote disability inclusion and encourage conversations around reasonable adjustments across all roles, disabilities and health conditions in veterinary workplaces.
“It has been truly amazing to have had so many fantastic individuals come forward and willingly give up their time to support our campaign and we hope that its impact will be far reaching and long-lasting.
“The campaign may have come to an end, but the resources we have created will remain on our website as a source of vital information to allow conversations around reasonable adjustments to continue to evolve and progress.”
The initiative produced a range of resources for managers, employees and organisations, including stories and insights from vets, vet nurses and managers, a webinar, key information on disability inclusion and equality legislation, and guides about reasonable adjustments and occupational therapy.
The college’s education and vet nursing teams also published best practice guidance on reasonable adjustments that can be made for student vets and student nurses in educational institutions.
Campaign resources remain available via the college’s website.