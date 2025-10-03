3 Oct 2025
College unveils “visual identity updates”, including new logos and iconography, at its £22 million new headquarters and on its website.
The new logo in place at Hardwick Street.
The RCVS has revealed a new logo and the strap-line “inspiring confidence in veterinary care” as part of a broad review of its brand.
Unveiled yesterday (3 October), the “visual identity updates” include new logos, iconography, typography and colours, although the main blue and gold will remain.
The college, which did not reveal the cost of the rebranding project, says the various new design elements can be used together in different ways to reflect the college’s different initiatives.
It also claims the rebrand will help to make it easier for people to recognise, understand and access RCVS services, and provide flexibility for any future changes.
The project includes a new series of icons reflecting the many different species vets care for; however, the new main logo design does not feature any small animal species.
A full rollout of the new branding will take place over the coming months, with the design approach also applied to the college’s other key initiatives – RCVS Academy later this year and RCVS Mind Matters in 2026.
However, the RCVS has confirmed that branding for the Practice Standards Scheme (PSS) will remain unchanged until after the current PSS review has concluded.
The revamped look has also been used extensively throughout the RCVS’ new £22 million HQ in London’s Harwick Street following the college’s move to the building in May.
RCVS president Tim Parkin said: “The aim of our brand review was to make it easier for people to understand our purpose and the unique role we have as a Royal College that regulates.
“Our new strap-line looks to maintain animal health and welfare at our heart and to connect veterinary professionals and animal owners to that purpose.
“I’m delighted to see our new livery now in place around this fantastic new building, along with a number of different artworks that illustrate the college’s heritage and impact on society, and reflect all those with whom, and on whose behalf, we work.”
RCVS CEO Lizzie Lockett, added that it was “essential the RCVS visual identity remained “fit for purpose” and that it needed to be flexible for the way the college works “both now and in the future”.