7 Aug 2025
Clinicians have been advised to ignore and delete messages claiming applications to pause CPD had been given the go-ahead.
The RCVS has apologised after some users of its 1CPD and VetGDP platforms were told their CPD was being paused.
Affected clinicians have been urged to ignore and delete the message and the college stressed there had been no change to their records.
Officials told Vet Times this afternoon (7 August) that the issue had now been resolved, after it was initially highlighted in a statement posted on the college’s website yesterday.
It said: “Please accept our sincere apologies for an automated message that some vets and vet nurses might have received from our 1CPD and VetGDP platforms this afternoon, stating that your application for a pause in your CPD has been approved.
“This was a mistake and caused by a technical issue that arose while we were updating both platforms with new functionality.
“Do please ignore and delete this email message – your VetGDP and 1CPD records remain unchanged and unaffected. We’re very sorry again for any confusion or inconvenience caused.”
A college spokesperson said an apology and explanation had also been emailed to users who may have been affected.
Users have also been encouraged to email either [email protected] or [email protected] with any further questions about their accounts.