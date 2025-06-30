30 Jun 2025
Tickets are now available for a two-day symposium in London this autumn.
RCVS director of education Linda Prescott-Clements addressing delegates at SPVS Congress 2023.
A new international conference dedicated to postgraduate veterinary education (PGVE) is to be hosted by the RCVS later this year.
Submissions are now being sought for the two-day symposium this autumn, which college leaders hope will inspire the growth of a new global community promoting the latest research and innovation.
The announcement follows the recent publication of a new paper in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Education, which highlighted the lack of analysis of education beyond graduation in the veterinary sector compared to other fields.
The event’s page on the college website said: “The need to strengthen postgraduate veterinary education has never been greater.
“Unlike the health professions, veterinary education beyond graduation remains surprisingly under-explored, with little published evidence to inform best practices.”
RCVS director of education Linda Prescott-Clements, one of the paper’s authors, argued an increased emphasis on PGVE could offer “immense benefits” to the sector, including potentially easing some of its workforce challenges.
She said: “Through enhanced postgraduate training and support mechanisms, built on best practice evidence, such issues can begin to be addressed.”
Harold Bok, another of the paper’s authors, added: “In addition to improving development opportunities for veterinary professionals, enhancing our understanding of the many aspects relevant to veterinary education and training beyond graduation could have a significant impact on the quality of educational experiences, sustainability of the workforce, business and animal welfare.
“We look forward to welcoming people from all walks of life working in the PGVE sphere to the symposium.”
The symposium, which is due to take place at London’s Ironmongers’ Hall on 18 and 19 November ahead of London Vet Show, is set to focus on four main topics – graduate transition into the veterinary profession, advanced education and training, continuing professional development and licensure and revalidation.
While only 100 places are available for delegates, professionals are currently being invited to submit both proposals for either a 10-minute presentation or a three-minute “new ideas” session.
Submissions are open until 31 August via the dedicated event page on the college’s website, where places can also be secured.
A pre-conference workshop will also take place at the college’s headquarters on 17 November.