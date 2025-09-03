3 Sept 2025
Currently recognised courses will need to be re-accredited over the next 18 months before the new rules come into force.
Officials say the new process will mean only accredited courses can be cited to support applications for advanced practitioner status.
The RCVS has announced plans to introduce a new system of accrediting and monitoring postgraduate qualifications offered by external providers.
Officials say the process, which will come into force from March 2027, will mean that only accredited courses can be cited to support applications for advanced practitioner (AP) status.
College president Tim Parkin argued the reforms would ensure both “robust” educational standards and choice for clinicians seeking to advance their knowledge.
He said: “This will, in turn, ensure that advanced practitioner status continues to be a meaningful recognition of a veterinary surgeon’s particular knowledge and skills in a designated field of veterinary practice and, in doing so, provide reassurance to clients and the public.”
Qualifications which are currently considered eligible for AP status will remain valid for the next 18 months to give time for providers to submit their case for review and clinicians to finish qualifications where future accreditation is not being sought.
The college’s education committee has also set up a new sub-group to oversee the approval and monitoring process.
RCVS director of education Linda Prescott-Clements said the new system would consider both the quality and content of courses.
She added: “The updated accreditation procedures will ensure that all qualifications that are eligible to be used towards the criteria for AP status are of equivalent educational quality.
“The process will also ensure that the advanced knowledge acquired as a result of completing these programmes is at an acceptable level in order to be considered as an RCVS advanced practitioner.”
Providers who want to submit their courses for review are being encouraged to email [email protected] for more details of the submission process.