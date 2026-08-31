31 Aug 2026
The college says it supports measures proposed in a recent White Paper, but believes a further provision is also necessary.
Image: RCVS
Tougher rules are needed to prevent repeated bids to return to the veterinary register where applicants’ situations have not significantly changed, the RCVS has warned.
The issue was highlighted after a former vet lost his 13th restoration application in all and his 11th in 12 years.
Officials have also revealed the college incurred thousands of pounds in costs dealing with the new case involving Warwick Seymour-Hamilton as they argued measures beyond those already envisaged in legislative reform plans are now needed.
Under current veterinary laws, there is no way of preventing individuals from making repeated applications for restoration as Mr Seymour-Hamilton has.
That situation prompted a direct appeal by the committee that considered his 2025 application to reflect on the impact of his actions before pursuing any similar cases.
Speaking after details of the latest hearing in his case were made public, a college spokesperson said the organisation was “expecting a statutory five-year period” before an individual can apply for restoration.
The idea was endorsed in the Government’s recent White Paper on legislative reform and is supported by the college.
But it believes there is also a “precedent” for the body to be given the powers to bar further attempts when an applicant has already failed to secure restoration on two previous occasions.
The spokesperson confirmed the college would support such a measure, which they recommended in their legislative reform consultation response earlier this year, to “prevent repeat applications where the material circumstances have not changed”.
She also revealed the college had incurred costs of £3,769.41 plus VAT in responding to this year’s appeal despite the committee in the 2025 case warning Mr Seymour-Hamilton that his applications were “not a good use” of its resources.
Defra has not responded to a request for comment on whether it would support the college’s stance.
But the White Paper stressed that it would remain for individual applicants to prove their fitness to practice within any restoration application.